Hornby on track for a bumper Christmas bumps up toy stocks



Hornby on track for a bumper Christmas as it stocks up on train sets, Scalextric cars and Airfix modelsBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:52 EST, 24 November 2022 | Updated: 16:52 EST, 24 November 2022

Model train maker Hornby is pinning its hopes on Christmas and has bumped up toy stocks.Last year supply chain problems meant that products arrived after the holiday season, disappointing customers desperate to get their hands on train sets, Scalextric cars and Airfix model planes.But Lyndon Davies, Hornby’s boss, says it is in a stronger position. He said: ‘Shipments from our factories are 40 per cent ahead of last year. Crunch time: Analysts say Hornby needs a good Christmas, after making a loss of £2.9m in the six months to 30 September, compared with a £700,000 loss a year earlier‘We are still suffering with late departure dates but costs are not back to pre-Covid levels.’ He warned inflation could yet dampen performance and refused to offer a forecast full-year results.In September he said the industry could ride out the economic storm as shoppers ‘look for comfort’. Sir Rod Stewart in 2019 revealed his own model railway set, which he spent 26 years making. Other famous enthusiasts include Tom Hanks, Jools Holland and broadcaster Anne Diamond.Hornby lost £2.9million in the six months to September 30, compared with a £700,000 loss a year earlier.

