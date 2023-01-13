Hong-Kong based AGBA stock slides 22% after jumping 57% in prior session

Nikada Chinese financial services firm AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock slid 22% Friday after rallying 57% in the prior session. Shares of Hong Kong-based AGBA opened at $4.70, reaching a high of $6.30 before sliding at a low of $4.07 in mid-afternoon. The stock closed at $4.12. AGBA stock made its market debut on on Nov.15. The stock hit a 52-week high of $11.81 on Nov. 9 but had been trending lower until it reached a 52-week low of $1.40 on Dec. 29. The stock has been volatile in recent sessions. The company was created by a merger of SPAC AGBA Acquisition Limited and Chinese financial holding company TAG Holdings. The deal closed in November.