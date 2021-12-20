Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act Report to Congress, released today, underscores the United States’ deep concerns about Beijing’s clear efforts to deprive Hong Kongers of a meaningful voice in the December 19 Legislative Council (LegCo) elections. The United States is concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) continued efforts to undermine the democratic institutions in Hong Kong and erode Hong Kong’s autonomy in its judiciary, civil service, press, and academic institutions, among other areas that are key to a stable and prosperous Hong Kong. Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today’s report are subject to sanctions. The report is available at https://www.state.gov/december-2021-update-to-report-on-identification-of-foreign-persons-involved-in-the-erosion-of-the-obligations-of-china-under-the-joint-declaration-or-the-basic-law/.

Under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, the Secretary of State is required to update Congress regularly on foreign persons who are materially contributing to, have materially contributed to, or attempt to contribute materially to the failure of the PRC to meet its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration or Hong Kong’s Basic Law, as defined by the Act. Today’s report to Congress identifies five PRC officials whose actions have reduced Hong Kong’s autonomy. The five officials are Deputy Directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong, which is the PRC’s main entity for projecting its influence in Hong Kong.

The United States will continue to speak out for the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong, and we will continue to hold the PRC accountable when it fails to meet its obligations.