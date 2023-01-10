Honest Company blazes strong in latest Nielsen tracking

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) continues to show strong sales gains per tracking by Nielsen across retail outlets. The consumer goods company recorded a 25.8% year-over-year increase on sales over a four-week tracking period and a 35.3% sales gain over a 12-week tracking period to easily outpace nearly all household product peers. On a volume basis, HNST saw a 8.2% increase over the four-week tracking period and a 7.1% increase across the 12-week period. Those marks mean that HNST is seeing an even stronger contribution from price/mix. At a fireside chat with Morgan Stanley in December, Honest Company execs told the firm that it is looking to grow its household penetration, which is currently ~5%, through innovation, effective marketing, and expanded omni-channel distribution. See all the growth metrics on Honest Company. Shares of Honest Company rose 0.67% in Tuesday morning trading to $2.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.54 to $7.53. The Jessica Alba-founded company went public in May of 2021 at $16 per share.