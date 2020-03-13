Honduran National Juan Valentin Hernandez-cruz Charged With Misuse of a Social Security Number

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that Juan Valentin Hernandez-cruz, age 26, a citizen of Honduras, was charged on March 11, 2020 in a one-count bill of information with misuse of a social security number in violation of 42 U.S.C. ‘ 408(a)(7)(B).

According to the bill of information, Juan Valentin Hernandez-cruz presented false documents in an attempt to obtain a legal Louisiana driver’s license.

If convicted, Juan Valentin Hernandez-cruz faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of up to $250,000.00, one year supervised release after imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment.

U. S. Attorney Strasser reiterated that a bill of information is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Irene González is in charge of the prosecution.

