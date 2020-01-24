Honduran National Ivan Alexi Mejia-Alvarado with History of Illegally Reentering the United States Sentenced to Federal Prison

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Brandon Fremin announced that United States District Court Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ivan Alexi Mejia-Alvarado, age 44, of Honduras, to serve 21 months in federal prison following his conviction for illegal re-entry into the United States by a removed alien. The Court specified that Mejia-Alvarado’s federal sentence would run consecutively to any sentence he may receive on a pending state charge for simple battery. During the sentencing hearing, the Court found that Mejia-Alvarado was subject to enhanced statutory penalties based on his 2002 prior conviction in California for forcible rape and stalking.

On June 4, 2019, Mejia-Alvarado was found at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by a Department of Homeland Security Deportation Officer. After obtaining Mejia-Alvarado’s biometric data, the deportation officer confirmed his true identity and his status as a citizen and national of Honduras, who had been previously removed from the United States on at least two occasions, at or near Chandler, Arizona, on or about February 23, 2005, and December 29, 2008.

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated, “Aliens who have previously been convicted of violent felonies in our country and who return after being removed pose a serious threat to the safety of our citizens. Our office is committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to apprehend, convict, and remove this menace from our country. I want to thank our prosecutor and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.”

“This case is an excellent example of ICE’s ongoing focus to prioritize its enforcement efforts toward individuals who pose the greatest threat to public safety and egregiously violate our nation’s immigration laws,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting New Orleans Field Office Director Bill Joyce. “Despite attempts by some groups to confuse the public, it is a federal crime to illegally enter the U.S. and those who reenter after having been previously removed commit a federal crime as this case clearly shows.”

