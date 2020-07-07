Homicide Investigation Update: Victim Identified as Robert Ezell Smith

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Robert Ezell Smith (27), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 1:36 p.m., South Precinct officers responded to 47th Street and 9th Terrace North on a call of person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and the victim was transported to UAB hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggest an exchange of words occurred between the victim and the suspect prior to the victim being shot. Shortly after, the suspect surrendered by turning himself in. This is an ongoing investigation.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

