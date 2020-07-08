Homicide Investigation of Amin Poonawalla by Birmingham Police

Birmingham, AL (STL.News) The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The victim has been identified as Amin Poonawalla, (62), male, of Hoover, Alabama.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., Birmingham Police Department’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to a call of a person shot at the Ensley Food Mart located at 2500 Ave E. Multiple rounds of gunfire were detected by Shot Spotter gunfire detection system. Upon arrival, officers discovered the store owner, Amin Poonawalla lying in the parking lot unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Corner.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was possibly locking the store when he was approached and shot by the unknown suspect(s). Detectives have not established a clear motive in this investigation. There are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

