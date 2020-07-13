Homicide Investigation in Sacramento, 3500 block of San Ysidro Way

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday July 12, 2020, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from the 3500 block of San Ysidro Way regarding reports of an injured male.

Deputies responded and located an adult male victim with apparent trauma to his body. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses described a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene. A short time later, deputies attempted to stop that vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Ultimately, the driver and passenger were detained. Their connection to the incident, or the victim, are unknown at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating and witness interviews are still being conducted. No further information is available.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115

