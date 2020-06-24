Homicide Investigation At 1000 Block Of Almond Court by LBPD

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On June 23, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Almond Court to a shooting, that resulted in the death of two adults.

The calling party claimed a suspect broke into his residence and he open gunfire. Once on scene, officers located a male adult suspect, identified as Sergio Pacheco, a 25-year-old resident of Long Beach, inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Officers also located a second male adult suspect, identified as Jose Perez, an 18-year-old resident of Long Beach, also suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, laying on the street in the 1100 block of Gundry Avenue. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and requested paramedics for both suspects. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded to both scenes and determined both suspects deceased.

Preliminary information indicates one of the residents and Pacheco were at one time associates. Both Pacheco and Perez arrived at the residence unannounced, forced their way inside and assaulted the two residents. During the altercation, one resident fired a firearm at Pacheco and Perez, who were both struck by the gunfire. Pacheco collapsed inside the residence and Perez fled the location on foot, later collapsing on the street.

The residents involved have been cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Due to the residents possibly being the victim of a crime, their identity is not being released. The motive for the incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.

