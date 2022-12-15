Holyrood Presiding Officer delays budget to investigate ‘leak’



The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has delayed the announcement of the government’s tax and spending plans to investigate a potential leak to the BBC.The state broadcaster published a story during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday which said Deputy First Minister John Swinney would increase taxes to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.The story caused uproar in the chamber, with three MSPs – Tories Murdo Fraser and Stephen Kerr, and Labour’s Neil Bibby – urging Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to take action.I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutesMs Johnstone has previously sanctioned ministers for leaks, not allowing them to make a statement in Holyrood and instead moving straight to questions.Read MoreUpon entering the chamber ahead of the statement on Thursday, the Presiding Officer said: “Members will be aware of my response to points of order raised at the end of First Minister’s Questions regarding information related to this afternoon’s budget statement.“As I said at that point I would investigate this matter, I have been unable to conclude my deliberations in the time available and I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutes.”Ms Johnstone then swiftly left the chamber.