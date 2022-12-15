Politics

Holyrood Presiding Officer delays budget to investigate ‘leak’

December 15, 2022
Hattie Francis


The Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer has delayed the announcement of the government’s tax and spending plans to investigate a potential leak to the BBC.The state broadcaster published a story during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday which said Deputy First Minister John Swinney would increase taxes to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.The story caused uproar in the chamber, with three MSPs – Tories Murdo Fraser and Stephen Kerr, and Labour’s Neil Bibby – urging Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to take action.I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutesMs Johnstone has previously sanctioned ministers for leaks, not allowing them to make a statement in Holyrood and instead moving straight to questions.Read MoreUpon entering the chamber ahead of the statement on Thursday, the Presiding Officer said: “Members will be aware of my response to points of order raised at the end of First Minister’s Questions regarding information related to this afternoon’s budget statement.“As I said at that point I would investigate this matter, I have been unable to conclude my deliberations in the time available and I am therefore suspending this meeting for 30 minutes.”Ms Johnstone then swiftly left the chamber.