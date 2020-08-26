Holyoke Man Luis Garcia-Figueroa Pleads Guilty to Heroin Distribution

(STL.News) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Springfield to distributing heroin.

Luis Garcia-Figueroa, 20, pleaded guilty to eight counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Dec. 22, 2020.

Garcia-Figueroa possessed with the intent to distribute and distributed heroin on eight occasions between October 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020.

The case was the result of an investigation into heroin trafficking in Holyoke.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine $1 million on each count. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE