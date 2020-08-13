Holyoke Man Alexis Santana Sentenced for Heroin Distribution

(STL.News) – A Holyoke man was sentenced today in federal court in Springfield for distributing heroin.

Alexis Santana, 19, was sentenced by Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to three years of probation. The government recommended a sentence of four months in prison. In March 2020, Santana pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court records, Santana sold heroin on Oct. 7, 2019 in Holyoke.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo made the announcement today. The case is being prosecuted by Todd E. Newhouse of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office.

