Hollow Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Todd County Man, Eugene Hollow Horn Bear Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Todd County, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on May 16, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Eugene Hollow Horn Bear, age 62, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hollow Horn Bear was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 14, 2021. He pled guilty on February 28, 2022.

Hollow Horn Bear was convicted of Assault with Intent to Commit Rape in April 1982 and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in August 1989. As a result of these convictions, he is required to register as a sex offender and to update his registration within three business days of relocation or changing employment. Between November 2, 2020, and April 23, 2021, Hollow Horn Bear failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.

Hollow Horn Bear was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

