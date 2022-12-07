Holiday chaos as Border Force Staff plan mass strike over Christmas AND New Year

CHRISTMAS holiday plans for thousands of families have been RUINED as Border Force staff are set to strike over Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

In a major blow to Brits hoping to unite with loved ones abroad, workers at UK airports will walk out from December 23 until Boxing Day.

1Border force staff are set to strike over Christmas and New Year’s EveCredit: Reuters

Then further strikes will take place between December 28 and New Year’s Eve.

Alongside Border Force staff, train workers will begin a fresh round of industrial action on the 13-14 and 16-17 December.

Then, from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 December British railways will grind to a halt AGAIN.

Mark Serwotka, General Secretary of the PCS union representing Border Force staff said: “We have tried for months to negotiate with the government. No money or assurances have been forthcoming though.

“PCS members come to me, sometimes in tears, saying they can’t afford to put food on the table.

“Our action will escalate in the new year if the government doesn’t come to the table.”

Earlier today Rishi Sunak vowed to push ahead with “tough” new laws making it harder for workers to strike.

As The Sun revealed on Saturday, the PM is considering major new emergency powers to break industrial action due this month.

Speaking at PMQs this afternoon, Mr Sunak pledged to “protect” Brits from a chaotic winter of discontent, as hundreds of thousands are set to walk out of work before Christmas.

He said: “Hard working families in this country are facing challenges.

“The government has been reasonable. It’s accepted the recommendations of an independent payroll body to give pay rises, in many cases higher than the private sector.

“But if the union leaders to continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.”

Ministers are trying to push through a new law to ensure a minimum level of service on strike days in key industries, such as rail.

The package may include using agency workers to fill strikers’ crucial roles and making it easier for bosses to replace strikers permanently.

And today No10 refused to rule out BANNING ambulance workers from striking, in a similar way to police officers.

No final decision on the measures has been taken yet, but the PM is understood to be studying a range of options.

Fresh anti-strike laws are set to open a new front in the government’s war with health, rail, nursing and postal unions among others.

This morning Transport Secretary Mark Harper admitted new anti-strike laws are unlikely to get pushed through parliament “rapidly” because they face huge opposition from the Labour Party.

He said: “It’s clearly not going to be something that’s going to help with the industrial action that we face today.”

But the minister added he’s determined to reach a resolution with union bigwigs so families can enjoy a strike-free Christmas.

“It is my firm intention to try and get to a position where we can resolve the industrial dispute,” he said.