Hold NOCIL, target price Rs 296: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has hold call on NOCIL with a target price of Rs 296. The current market price of . is Rs 240.35.NOCIL Ltd., incorporated in the year 1961, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 3999.57 Crore) operating in Chemicals sector.Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Duty Drawback, Other Operating Revenue and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 509.95 Crore, up 9.91 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 463.95 Crore and up 47.55 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 345.61 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 66.48 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoters held 33.85 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 2.94 per cent, DIIs 4.88 per cent.