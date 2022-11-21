Hold Mishra Dhatu Nigam, target price Rs 230: ICICI Securities

has hold call on Mishra Dhatu Nigam with a target price of Rs 230. The current market price of is Rs 223.35.

., incorporated in the year 1973, is a Mid Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 4162.85 Crore) operating in Metals – Ferrous sector.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Steel Alloys, Export Items, Other Operating Revenue and Sale of services for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 190.36 Crore, up 55.63 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 122.32 Crore and up .18 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 190.02 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 33.56 Crore in latest quarter.

The brokerage expects wide plate mill and Rohtak armour factory to start contributing from H2FY23. However, the stock performance is likely to underperform in the face of stubbornly high raw material prices. It values Midhani at 14x FY24E EBITDA- higher end of its historical valuation band- taking cognisance of growth opportunities. It re-initiates coverage on Midhani with HOLD rating and TP of Rs230.

Promoters held 74.0 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 0.51 per cent, DIIs 14.59 per cent.

