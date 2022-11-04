Hold Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, target price Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has hold call on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 230. The current market price of Mahindra & . is Rs 215.3.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., incorporated in the year 1991, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 26922.20 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest, Fees & Commission Income, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3029.28 Crore, up 3.96 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2913.95 Crore and up 2.67 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2950.58 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 480.19 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

The brokerage maintains ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock and increase price target to Rs 230 from Rs 200 as we value MMFS at 1.9x PABV Sep’24E.





Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 52.16 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 18.7 per cent, DIIs 15.81 per cent.