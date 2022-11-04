Hold Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, target price Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., incorporated in the year 1991, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 26922.20 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest, Fees & Commission Income, Income From Sale Of Share & Securities, Rental Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.
Financials
For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3029.28 Crore, up 3.96 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 2913.95 Crore and up 2.67 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2950.58 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 480.19 Crore in latest quarter.
Investment Rationale
The brokerage maintains ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock and increase price target to Rs 230 from Rs 200 as we value MMFS at 1.9x PABV Sep’24E.
Promoter/FII Holdings
Promoters held 52.16 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 18.7 per cent, DIIs 15.81 per cent.
(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.