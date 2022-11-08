Hold Life Insurance Corporation of India, target price Rs 800: Emkay Global

Emkay Global has hold call on with a target price of Rs 800. The current market price of Life Insurance Corporation of India is Rs 633.3.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, incorporated in the year 1956, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 400530.48 Crore) operating in Financial Services sector.

Life Insurance Corporation of India key Products/Revenue Segments include Amount transferred from Policyholder Account, Interest, Dividend & Rent, Profit/Loss on Sale/Redemption of Investments and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 169790.63 Crore, down -20.04 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 212344.13 Crore and up 9.46 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 155115.56 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -59.61 Crore in latest quarter.



Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 96.5 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 0.31 per cent, DIIs 0.79 per cent.

