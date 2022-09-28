Hold Greenlam Industries, target price Rs 330: JM Financial

has hold call on Greenlam Industries with a target price of Rs 330. The current market price of is Rs 298.., incorporated in the year 2013, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 3785.01 Crore) operating in Building Materials sector.

Greenlam Industries Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Decorative Laminates, Decorative Veneer, Export Incentives, Engineered Wood Flooring, Engineered Door Sets & Door Leaf, Others, Melamine Faced Chipboards, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 473.02 Crore, up 1.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 464.71 Crore and up 39.94 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 338.01 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 24.57 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 53.9 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 1.51 per cent, DIIs 14.2 per cent.