Hold Avenue Supermarts, target price Rs 3900: ICICI Securities

has hold call on with a target price of Rs 3900. The current market price of Avenue Supermarts is Rs 3678.65.Avenue Supermarts, incorporated in the year 2000, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 238274.20 Crore) operating in Retail sector. Avenue Supermarts key Products/Revenue Segments include Income from Retailing and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 31-12-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 11600.61 Crore, up 8.68 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 10673.90 Crore and up 25.50 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 9243.72 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 589.64 Crore in latest quarter. The company's top management includes Mr.Ramesh Damani, Mr.Ignatius Navil Noronha, Mr.Ramakant Baheti, Mr.Elvin Machado, Mrs.Manjri Chandak, Mr.Chandrashekhar Bhave, Ms.Kalpana Unadkat. Company has S R B C & Co. LLP as its auditors. As on 31-12-2022, the company has a total of 65 Crore shares outstanding.

The brokerage believes DMart has value and volume tailwinds: inflation (higher absolute gross profit per unit, operating leverage) and likely higher footfalls as more number of consumers prioritise value (read lower prices in the trading area). As per revised outlook the brokerage has slashed its EPS estimates by ~5% during FY23-24E.

Promoters held 74.99 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while FIIs owned 8.59 per cent, DIIs 7.06 per cent.