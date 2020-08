Raleigh, NC (STL.News) On Thursday, Arthur Thomas of Raeford found himself the first winner of a $250,000 Gold Rush top prize.

Thomas purchased his $5 ticket at the Fast Shop Food Mart on West Prospect Avenue in Raeford.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

The $250,000 Gold Rush game launched this month with five top prizes of $250,000. Four top prizes remain to be won.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE