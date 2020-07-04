History Behind July 4th – Independence Day in the US

A short history lesson regarding July 4th or Independence Day

(STL.News) Independence Day celebrates the Declaration of Independence in the US on July 4, 1776. But what does that mean? Surprisingly, many do not thoroughly understand the history behind this national holiday. To many it is a holiday associated with fireworks, parades, BBQs, and many other ceremonies and events.

However, it was the legal separation from Great Britain, which actually occurred on July 2nd when the Second Continental Congress voted and approved the resolution of independence that was proposed by Richard Henry Lee from Virginia, declaring the US independent from UK. After voting on the declaration, Congress made a statement explaining the decision that was prepared by a Committee of Five, which Thomas Jefferson was recognized as the principal author. After two days of debates, revising the wording of the declaration, on July 4th of 1776.

US Department of State Article Regarding Independence Day