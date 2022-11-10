Hims & Hers inks provider partnership with ChristianaCare

phototechno Digital health platform Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) announced a partnership with ChristianaCare, a not-for-profit healthcare system, on Thursday to broaden its care delivery to customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The deal expands Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) provider partnerships to include consumers across ten states and Washington D.C. Per the terms of the deal, licensed medical providers on the Hims & Hers platform can refer patients for additional care at virtual and in-person facilities operated by the Wilmington, Delaware-based ChristianaCare. Hims & Hers (HIMS), in partnership with firms such as ChristianaCare, can help address the current needs of healthcare consumers digitally and in person, HIMS Chief Operating Officer Melissa Baird remarked. Read: Hims & Hers (HIMS) shares surged early this week as the company’s Q3 2022 results topped Street forecasts.