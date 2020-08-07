Hillsbourough County Man Rafael Rivera Claims Top Prize in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Rafael Rivera, 67, of Plant City, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Rivera purchased his winning ticket from Presco Food Store, located at 4612 State Road 574 in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

