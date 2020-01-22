Highland Park, California Murder Suspect Archi Chavez, 19 Arrested

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Los Angeles Police Department‘s Central Buruea Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a murder that took place in Highland Park.

On Monday, January 6, 2020, around 7:55 p.m., officers assigned to LAPD Northeast Division responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Fayette Street. Upon officer’s arrival, they observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at scene. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old, male Hispanic and a resident of the Highland Park community.

During the course of the ensuing investigation, a suspect was identified as Archi Chavez, a 19-year-old, male Hispanic and a resident of the Firestone area of unincorporated Los Angeles County. Chavez was arrested for this murder on January 13, 2020 and was charged with one count of murder, California Penal Code – 187(a), by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.