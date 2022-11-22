High performance e-bike maker Zapp to go public through merger with SPAC CIIG

zimmytws High performance e-bike maker Zapp Electric Vehicles intends to go public through a merger with SPAC CIIG Capital Partners II (NASDAQ:CIIG). The deal estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $573M and is expected to generate net cash of up to $274M, assuming no redemptions by CIIG shareholders. There is no minimum cash position for the deal to close. After the closing, which is expected to occur during the first half of 2023, shares of the combined company are slated to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ZAPP. Based in the UK, Zapp has developed an e-bike that is able to reach acceleration speeds of a high performance motorcycle and can be charged from a standard wall socket in under 40 minutes. The company also provides at-home servicing, inspection and product support. CIIG went public in September 2021, raising $287.5M through an upsized initial public offering.