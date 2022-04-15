Heroin, Fentanyl Dealer Held Responsible for Overdose Death

Heroin and Fentanyl Dealer Held Responsible for Overdose Death

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Newport News man on charges of conspiring to distribute fentanyl more than a kilogram of heroin, distributing fentanyl resulting in two overdoses, possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing those firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, As-Samad Haynes, 41, of Newport News, conspired with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from 2017 until his arrest in November of 2020. During the course of this conspiracy, Haynes distributed a quantity of fentanyl to two individuals that resulted in the death of one and substantial bodily injury to another. At the time of his arrest, Haynes was found in possession of an assault rifle, tactical shotgun, and semi-automatic handgun, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Haynes was convicted of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, resulting in death; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Haynes faces a sentence between 25 years and life imprisonment when sentenced on September 7, 2022. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Steve R. Drew, Chief of Newport News Police; Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C.; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mack Coleman and Eric Hurt are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today