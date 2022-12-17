HeroFi (HEROEGG) Falls 0.67%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

HeroFi (HEROEGG) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has declined 67% to $0.0005939754492.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives HeroFi a high volatility rank of 96, placing it in the top 4% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

HEROEGG’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.HeroFi price is well positioned going forward. With support set at $0.0000261037473493174 and resistance around $0.00124272051993021. This positions HeroFi with room to run before facing selling pressures.

