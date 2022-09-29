Here Are Some Top Crypto Projects To Track for the Next Bull Market, According to Bankless – The Daily Hodl

The crypto finance platform Bankless is detailing several digital assets and sectors that traders may want to keep an eye on for the next bull market.

In a new update to subscribers, Bankless says even though the digital assets industry feels “rudderless” right now, the future is bright.

The outlet says it’s closely watching the trajectory of layer-2 Ethereum scaling platforms Arbitrum and Optimism (OP), with Arbitrum rumored to potentially launch a token of its own.

Next on Bankless’ list is the interoperable blockchain project Cosmos (ATOM).

Bankless says ATOM is poised to grow as it has several upgrades and projects lined up in the near future. One key upgrade, set to launch in January 2023, will bolster and streamline the network’s security.

Bankless is also watching the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, saying it’s is due for a resurgence by the end of this year or the beginning of next year as options protocols and DeFi for NFTs are set to burgeon.

“One sector that seems to be gaining considerable momentum are options protocols. Benefiting from the increased capacity provided by layer-2s, protocols like Dopex, Lyra, and Premia seem set to grow in the near future, as options become a more significant part of crypto market structure and as sophisticated DeFi users seem to manage their risk on-chain.

The last sectors on the list are Web3 social and crypto gaming (GameFi). Bankless says that Web3 social platforms will grow because they are resistant to censorship.

A few apps and protocols to keep an eye on in the coming months are gm.xyz, and Lens, as well as DeSo [decentralized social], a layer-1 specifically designed to host blockchain-based social applications.”

As for GameFi, Bankless says the sector could serve as a platform to bring forth the widespread acceptance of NFTs, specifically calling out the success of play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity, STEPN, and Sweatcoin.

