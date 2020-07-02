Henry Schuster Fatally Wounds Burglar Early Today in South Nashville

Nashville, TN (STL.News) South Precinct detectives are classifying this morning’s fatal shooting of a home burglar on Radnor Street as a case of justifiable homicide.

The investigation shows that Henry Schuster, 72, shot Taylor Lowery, 27, after finding Lowery, a stranger, in his bathroom.

Schuster told detectives that he returned home just before 5:30 a.m. after eating breakfast at a local restaurant and found a kitchen window screen laying on the floor along with several items that had been on the window sill. Schuster drew a pistol and began checking the rooms of his house. He said he encountered Lowery in a bathroom and shot him when, he said, Lowery lunged at him grabbing for the gun. Schuster then ran outside and called 911. Lowery was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE