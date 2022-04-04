Henry Douglas Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Prior sex offender, Henry Douglas Hitchcock sentenced to 18 years in prison for possessing child pornography

DAYTON, OH (STL.News) A local photographer with a history of sex offenses was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for possessing child pornography, including images of young children he photoshopped to be sexually explicit.

Henry Douglas Hitchcock, 61, of Covington, Ohio, was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to court documents, Hitchcock possessed at least 220,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, which he had collected over a span of 20 years.

The defendant morphed images of pre-pubescent children to make the children appear nude.

Hitchcock was convicted of local child exploitation crimes in 1998 and 2002.

“Hitchcock has repeatedly demonstrated that nothing short of this significant term of incarceration will stop him from continuing to sexually exploit children,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “This office is dedicated to protecting children – the most vulnerable victims in our communities.”

Hitchcock was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in January 2022 to possessing child pornography.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Thomas M. Rose. Assistant United States Attorney Christina E. Mahy is representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today