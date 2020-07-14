Henderson Man Derrick Lamar Cooke Sentenced to 14 Years for Drug Distribution

(STL.News) – A Henderson man was sentenced today to 168 months in prison for drug conspiracy and distribution offenses.

According to court documents, Derrick Lamar Cooke, 38, managed a drug distribution conspiracy in 2017 that distributed heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl in the Henderson community. The drug-trafficking organization distributed primarily from a trailer on Brown Hills Road where customers sometimes had to wait in line for their turn to purchase drugs from Cooke or his associates. Cooke also pled guilty to personally distributing a quantity of heroin during the conspiracy time frame. Cooke had a history of other drug distribution-related offenses at the state level.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Brown prosecuted the case.

