Helen Sentenced for Stealing Deceased Father’s SSB

Erie Woman, Loraleigh Helen Barber Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Deceased Father’s Social Security Benefits

A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 12 months and one day in jail and ordered to make restitution in the amount of $127,636 on her conviction of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Loraleigh Helen Barber, 51.

According to information presented to the court, from January 1, 2007 through August 2, 2019, Barber received $127,636 in Old Age, Survivor’s Disability Insurance benefits from the United States Social Security Administration, to which she knew she was not entitled. Ms. Barber had served as a representative payee for her father and after he died in December of 2006, yet she never advised the Social Security Administration and kept on receiving and spending the benefits intended for her father.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the United States Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Barber.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today