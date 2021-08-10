Hector Savage Plea Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

Greece Man, Hector Savage With Prior Child Sexual Abuse Conviction Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Hector Savage, 37, of Greece, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction. The charge carries a mandatory minim penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that on July 31, 2003, the defendant was convicted in Monroe County Court of Sexual Abuse 1st: Sexual Contact with Individual Less than 11 Years Old. On May 25, 2019, Savage possessed approximately 20 images of child pornography on an Apple iPhone. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years old.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today