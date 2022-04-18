Hector Savage Going To Prison On Child Pornography Charge

Greece Man, Hector Savage With Prior Child Sexual Abuse Conviction Going To Prison On Child Pornography Charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Hector Savage, 37, of Greece, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction, was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who handled the case, stated that on July 31, 2003, Savage was convicted in Monroe County Court of Sexual Abuse 1st: Sexual Contact with Individual Less than 11 Years Old. On May 25, 2019, Savage possessed approximately 20 images of child pornography on an Apple iPhone. Some of the images depicted prepubescent minors or minors under 12 years old.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter.

