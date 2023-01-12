Heavily-shorted EV startup Arrival surges to over 100% gain

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock roared to a triple-digit percentage gain on Thursday, leading a slew of heavily shorted stock rising during the day’s trading. The stark 111.81% jump on Thursday bring the year-to-date gains north of 200%, bouncing sharply from a 52-week low marked just prior to the close of 2022. Trading volume on the day was trending near 550% of the daily average into afternoon trading. According to Seeking Alpha data, short interest in the name stands at 21.95%. Other popular shorts soaring on Thursday included Carvana (CVNA) +39.83%, Canoo (GOEV) +9.96%, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) +32.36%, and Party City Holdco (PRTY) +32.37%. Both Party City and Bed Bath & Beyond are said to be nearing bankruptcy. Read more on why Carvana may need to rise further for shorts to cover their bets.