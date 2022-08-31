Healthcare Company to Pay to Resolve Allegations

Global Healthcare Company to Pay $6.3 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

(STL.News) A global healthcare company has agreed to pay $6.3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by selling items to the United States that were manufactured in non-designated countries in violation of the Trade Agreements Act of 1979, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today.

The settlement resolves allegations that Novo Nordisk Inc. violated the Trade Agreements Act, which restricts the procurement of goods under certain government contracts to purchases from specific designated countries, by submitting false claims for payment for medical devices that were manufactured in non-designated countries.

The settlement resolves claims that from July 2012 through November 2020, Novo Nordisk sold to United States government agencies its NovoFine 30G 8 mm needles, and that from May 2016 through November 2020, Novo Nordisk sold to United States government agencies its NovoFine 32G 6 mm needles, all of which were manufactured in non-designated countries.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, Northeast Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Christopher F. Algieri; special agents of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Scott J. Lampert; the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Criminal Investigative Service Northeast Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Patrick J. Hegarty; and special agents of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Philadelphia Fraud Resident Agency, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Larry S. Moreland, with the investigation leading to the settlement.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark C. Orlowski of the Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

