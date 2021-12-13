Headland: Dedric J. Dean Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Headland Man, Dedric J. Dean Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Montgomery, AL (STL.News) On December 10, 2021, Dedric J. Dean, 44, from Headland, Alabama, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, on May 12, 2020, officers with the Ozark Police Department spotted a vehicle being driven by Dean that had been reported stolen and performed a traffic stop. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a 9mm handgun. Dean has several felony convictions on his record and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Dean pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 23, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Ozark Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Russell T. Duraski, Chelsea Phillips, and Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today