HDFC twins' valuations to re-rate upwards from here: Anil Sarin

Anil Sarin, ED & CIO –

Centrum PMS

The market is participating in a global risk-on rally. Do you think this is justified and will the market now start forward discounting gradual decline in inflation and a softer stance by the Fed because that was the big worry for the market?

Yesterday, we crossed a very important milestone in terms of inflation coming below the 8% handle and along with it, the job cuts being announced by global leading companies. Together these two should have an influence on the steep interest rate hikes that are going on.

Are we in the vicinity of interest rates peaking out here in India also give or take one or two hikes from here? If we take a two-three-year view, do you see the cost of capital edging down and earnings quality going up? What is the implication for domestic centric sectors?

Valuations already take into account many good things and so I do not think a little bit of tapering off of Indian interests is going to make a material impact upwards on the valuation of Indian companies. Given the resilience of Indian markets, yesterday’s events are not going to materially upgrade their prospects. They are anyway trading at a good multiples and there are a lot of good things to happen but not due to any sharp softening of the interest rates.

How is your portfolio positioning looking right now? Where do you see earnings visibility versus valuation comfort which you have made part of your portfolio beyond financials?

We like real estate companies and we have a decent exposure to them clearly because they are not impacted by the rupee-dollar, they are not impacted by the crude movement and population growth and urbanisation are the two realities which cannot be changed. Now we find that in real estate, the dwelling unit inventory which used to be 45 months five-six years ago is now very low at around 23-24 months. It is a very good set up. Interest rates have come down. Even after taking into account the recent increase in interest rates, the rates are lower compared to what it was five-six years ago. Affordability on the other hand has gone up.

So, there is less inventory overhang, greater affordability and most importantly consolidation in the sector meaning if there were 100 developers 10 years ago, barely 10-11 are left now. In terms of percentage, in any industry where there is consolidation, pricing power comes to the suppliers. So despite prices going up, home manufacturers are not reporting any declines in their profitability.

What about the twins? How do you see the valuations of this pocket if not these exact stocks?

HDFC twins, especially has been performing at the top of the lead tables for a very long period of time but one has seen even before the whole issue of Nifty inclusion or the merger, there had been a substantial derating in HDFC Bank, relative to the re-rating that one has seen in and and some others.

So what one is seeing today with the clarifications being given out by the stock exchanges regarding whether they will be included and weight, etc, marks a big milestone and one will expect the valuations to re-rate upwards from here for the HDFC twins. Eventually they will be one company as we all know.

