HDFC Bank's Q2 credit growth reflects strong India demand

India ‘s most valued lender, outran the industry by expanding its loan book by more than 23% in the three months to September, reflecting undiminished domestic credit demand that seems unruffled by the increasing likelihood of an impending recession in the richer neighbourhoods either side of the Atlantic water margin.

The lender’s total advances now stand at ?14.80 lakh crore, provisional numbers showed. This compares with a total loan book of ?11.98 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Other lenders, too, reported strong demand for funds, lending credence to the assessment that India is poised to outshine peers through a period considered rather tough for vast pockets of the global economy.

“HDFC Bank’s overall loan growth was around 700bps-plus above system loan growth of around 16%, which is very encouraging,” said Suresh Ganapathy, associate director, Macquarie Capital. “Growth was driven by retail and commercial and rural banking loans. CRB (commercial and rural banking) loans continue to grow at 30% YoY, which is positive for meeting priority sector lending requirements as this segment, though being around 37% of the overall loan book, forms more than 60% of the priority sector lending book. Hence, it is very essential to grow this book faster ahead of the merger with HDFC.”

The bank also posted a deposit growth of 19%, taking its total book to ?16.73 lakh crore at the end of the September quarter. This compares with ?14.06 lakh crore in the previous year.

Credit growth continued to create new high, rising 14.8% year-on-year in August. Services and industry credit led credit growth, followed by agriculture and retail. Retail credit growth remained strong at 19.5%. Within retail, an uptick was seen in consumer durables, credit card outstanding and vehicle loans.

, too, released proforma numbers late Monday night, indicating robust credit growth of 18% in the September quarter, mainly driven by continued acceleration in the retail book including microfinance, commercial vehicle as well as the corporate book. Its total loan book is now at ?2.59 lakh crore. The bank reported a 15% growth in deposits to ?3.15 lakh crore.

“On its microfinance (MFI) book, the bank seems well poised for growth, with MFI as a sector being on the cusp of a growth-rebound, given asset-quality issues being largely behind and on-the-ground demand showing strong signs of a pick-up,” said Anand Dama, analyst, . “For IndusInd Bank, entry into the higher-ticket individual MFI loan segment would also boost growth.”

Private lender

posted an 11.6% growth in its loans to ?1.92 lakh crore. Its total deposits expanded 13.2% to ?2 lakh crore, provisional numbers released for the September quarter showed.

Non-bank lender Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services said it disbursed ?4,080 crore delivering a 110% year-on-year growth. The first half is estimated to clock disbursement of approximately ?21,300 crore, the company said.