HDFC Bank, UBL among 9 stocks set to rally in near term

Some of the liquor stocks have been on a roll in the last few weeks. Although UBL has been quiet all this while, the broader structure remained extremely strong. This week, we finally witnessed some catch up move in this counter as it resumed its upward momentum. On the daily chart, we can see prices finally breaking above the multi-month trend line level of Rs 1,750. If we look at the volume activity, we can see a considerable rise in volumes. Hence, traders are advised to buy for a near term target of Rs 1,855. The strict stop loss needs to be placed at Rs 1,732.Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)