HDFC Bank seeks to raise $1-billion loan from overseas market

Private sector lender is considering to tap the overseas credit market once again after a 14-month gap for a loan of $1 billion, according to a

Bloomberg report.

The tenor will reportedly range from 1-5 years. The bank will reportedly take the offshore route next month sensing an increase in credit demand.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in July hiked the external commercial borrowing limit to $1.5 billion and raised the all-in-cost ceiling by 100 bps in short-listed cases up to December 31, 2022.

The minimum average maturity requirement for ECBs in the infrastructure space is three years.

The average maturity requirement for mandatory hedging has been fixed at five years, the RBI had announced.

HDFC Bank’s offshore loan plans follow the approval from the BSE and the NSE for the merger of twins. The combined entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore.

