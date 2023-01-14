HDFC Bank Q3 Results: PAT rises 18.5% YoY to Rs 12,259 cr on asset quality improvement

on Saturday reported 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 12,259 crore. Net interest income in the quarter increased nearly 25% on year to Rs 22,988 crore.Strong growth in net interest income and lower provisions aided the bottomline of the lender. Operating profit increased by 13.4% YoY to Rs 19,024 crore. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter dropped 6.3% YoY to Rs 2,806 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the private sector bellwether saw further improvement in the asset quality, while sequentially it remained largely stable. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of the total loans was 1.23% as on December 31, compared with 1.26% a year ago. It was unchanged from the September quarter. Net non-performing assets as a percentage of the total loans was 0.33% as on December 31, compared with 0.37% a year ago. It was unchanged from the September quarter. The capital adequacy ratio as on December 31 was 17.66%, compared with 16.92% a quarter ago, and 19.53% a year ago. The core net interest margin was 4.1% on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest earning assets, the bank said.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased 26.5% on year to Rs 12,464 crore, with the cost-to-income ratio standing at 39.6%.

More to come…..