HDFC Bank, HDFC shares dance on MSCI’s treat to the Street!

It’s good news for investors in merger-bound and , as global index aggregator MSCI Inc’s modifications to its methodology for considering M&As has removed a major technical overhang on the stocks.

The new rules imply that Bank will be considered as an extension of HDFC Ltd post the merger, and the foreign headroom requirement will be that of an existing constituent.

This effectively would increase the weightage of HDFC Bank sharply in the MSCI global index post the merger.

The weightage of HDFC twins can go to 13% from 5.78%, and this removes the overweight problem of FIIs, which was a technical overhang, Macquarie Capital reportedly said in a note to its clients.

The Street has rejoiced the development, as both HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd shares on Friday scaled to more than 7-month highs. Shares of HDFC hit a high of Rs 2,688 intraday and later ended 6% higher at Rs 2,651.70. HDFC Bank shares ended 5.7% higher at Rs 1,611.15 rupees after testing a high of Rs 1,637 intraday.

According to Nuvama Wealth, the implementation should happen around the completion of the merger, which it expects to happen around April-May 2023.

Further, NSE Indices had also sought representations on treatment of mergers in index constituents and will soon update on its methodology.

This will also lead to smooth implementation, and thus, there will be no exclusion pressure on HDFC Ltd, said Nuvama Wealth.

