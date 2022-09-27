HCC jumps 10% after completion of debt resolution plan

New Delhi: Shares of ( HCC ) rallied more than 10 per cent during the early trade on Tuesday after the company completed its debt resolution plan.

HCC has completed its debt resolution plan, duly supported by 23 banks, the company said in a regulatory filing. “The resolution plan has carved out a significant portion of its debt along with commensurate assets from its balance sheet.”

Following the development, shares of HCC jumped over 10 per cent to Rs 13.49 on Tuesday, before paring some gains to exchange hands at Rs 12.98 at 10.10 am. The counter last traded at Rs 12.22 at the close of the previous session.

HCC has transferred Rs 2,854 crore of lenders’ liability along with beneficial economic interest in arbitration awards and claims of Rs 6,508 crore as consideration to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the debt resolution plan.

This SPV will have an external investor controlling at least 51 per cent stake and HCC holding the rest, the company told exchanges. The SPV’s debt is significantly over-collateralised and is expected to be fully serviced from its own receivables.

The underlying arbitration awards also carry interest (income), which comfortably covers any accrued interest on SPV debt.