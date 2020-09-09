Hawai‘i Governor David Ige Approves Extension of Stay-at-Home Order for O‘ahu with Modifications

HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) –Gov. David Ige has approved another two-week extension of the “State-at-Home, Work-at-Home” order for the City and County of Honolulu, which will now end Sept. 24. In a news briefing today, Gov. Ige said, “We have seen a flattening in the number of new cases … but we are still not where we need to be. I do know that the mandates have been a significant burden on all of us. We have all made sacrifices over the weeks and months since the COVID pandemic started.” The order does make an exception for allow solo activity on beaches, hiking trails, and in parks.

