Havells India stock price up 1.37 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . rose 1.37 per cent to Rs 1143.4 at 11:02AM hours (IST) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 30,165 shares with a turnover of Rs 3.41 crore till 11:02AM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 65.73, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 12.04.

Return on equity (ROE) was at 19.93 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1146.05 and a low of Rs 1120.1 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1418.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 1037.8.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.14.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 1230.04 on January 04, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 1191.29. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 45.7. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 59.45 per cent stake in the company, while FIIs held 23.1 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 9.56 per cent.