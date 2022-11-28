Havells India shares up 1.1% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 1.1 per cent up in Tuesday’s trade at 10:20AM (IST). Around 8,227 shares changed hands on the counter.

The stock opened at Rs 1221.6 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1235.0 and Rs 1221.6, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Havells India Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1429.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 1037.8.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Havells India Ltd. stood at Rs 77311.09 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 3723.26 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 13.25 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 4292.05 crore and down 13.81 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3271.33 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 187.01 crore, down 38.16 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 4.21 per cent stake in the company, while foreign institutional investors held 23.1 per cent and the promoters 59.45 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 71.03 and a price-to-book ratio of 12.04. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Havells India Ltd. belongs to the Electronics/Electricals industry.