Havells India shares gain 1.03% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 1160.15 on BSE at 10:20AM (IST) on Thursday, up 1.03 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 1037.8 and a high of Rs 1418.65.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 66.9 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 17.37 per share and 12.04 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 10,705 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:20AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 72815.89 crore and is part of the Electronics/Electricals industry.

The scrip has been an underperformer , down 17.15 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 7.68 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 1163.5 and Rs 1146.1.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 59.45 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Havells India Ltd. stood at 23.1 per cent and 4.21 per cent, respectively.